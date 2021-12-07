Editorial

The Weather For The Bills/Patriots Game Was An Incredible Scene

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

The weather for the Patriots/Bills game Monday night was a sight to behold.

The Patriots earned a monster 14-10 win over their AFC East rival on the road, but it was the weather conditions that really might have stolen the show. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by New England Patriots (@patriots)

Even before a single snap was played, it was clear fans were in for a wild time thanks to the elements. The wind gusts were high and the snow was falling. Watch a video from the Bills below.

I mean, look at this video from the parking lot and tell me it wasn’t absolutely awesome conditions for a football game.

Now, would I want to run out there and play in those conditions? Probably not. As a fan, do I think it’s awesome to see wild weather conditions unfold?

Without a doubt. There’s nothing better than football being played in the snow. Now, the wind is a bit tougher to see on the TV, but it still helps set the stakes.

Just how strong was the wind? The gusts were shaking the goal posts!

Finally, I love this old tweet from Mac Jones about how he’d never seen snow in his life. Well, that’s certainly no longer the case!

Shoutout to nature for giving fans an awesome show for the Patriots beating the Bills!