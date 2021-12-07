Ghislaine Topless, Creepy Massage Room: Never-Before-Seen Photos Offer Rare Look Inside Epstein’s Infamous Lairs

Never-before-seen images show the infamous Florida and New York City pads where disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein allegedly sexually assaulted underage girls.

Prosecutors trying Epstein’s alleged accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, submitted the photos as evidence. The images from the Manhattan townhouse were taken in 2019, while the pictures from Palm Beach were taken in 2005 after police raided the residence.

One image appears to show a portrait of Maxwell in a marbled bathroom equipped with a massage table. On the black desk in the room, a naked photo of Maxwell laying on a beach can be seen.

Another photo appears to show an office space, decked out with a small desk, several books, and a sitting area.

A modestly decorated bedroom shows draped curtains and a small couch next to a television. Housekeeper Juan Alessi testified he once found a large dildo in Epstein’s bedroom after cleaning up one of Epstein’s alleged massages but placed it in a wicker basket along with several other items.

“I remember finding a large dildo,” Alessi told the court, according to the New York Post. “It looked like a huge man’s penis with two heads.” (RELATED: ‘See Nothing’ And ‘Say Nothing’: Epstein Had A 58-Page Booklet Full Of ‘Degrading’ Rules About How His Staff Should Behave, Former Housekeeper Alleges)

Alessi testified he found the dildo several times and would clean it in the sink before putting it in a basket with other sex toys.

The pool at the sprawling mansion was allegedly where Epstein and Maxwell would hang out while accompanied by underage girls who were topless, according to the New York Post

One image from Epstein’s New York City apartment shows a creepy massage room.