REPORT: Nebraska Has The Drunkest Football Fans In America, Wisconsin Fans Are 3rd

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Nebraska reportedly has the drunkest football fans in the country.

According to an infographic from Vegas Insider tweeted by @redditcfb, fans of the Cornhuskers are the drunkest in the country. The average fan consumes four and a half drinks a game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Minnesota, Wisconsin, LSU and Virginia Tech rounded out the top five. You can catch the full rankings below.

Let me be as blunt as I possibly can be with my reaction to this. I don’t believe for one damn second that Nebraska chugs beers harder than Wisconsin.

In fact, I don’t think there’s a school in the country capable of crushing cold brews like Wisconsin can. That’s just a fact. You can hate it all you want, but it doesn’t change the truth.

Furthermore, I’ve been to Lincoln and I know from firsthand experience this isn’t true. Were the fans awesome? Yes, but I went to a bar with a few of the guys I was with and we drank people under the table until the early morning hours.

I heard a saying several years ago that attending Wisconsin is like attending Navy SEAL training, but instead of training to kill, you train to party and drink.

Several years later, I’ve never heard a more accurate description of being a Badger.

So, with all due respect, I don’t buy this garbage at all. It’s Wisconsin at the top and everyone else comes second.