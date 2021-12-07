REPORT: Nebraska Has The Drunkest Football Fans In America, Wisconsin Fans Are 3rd

Nebraska reportedly has the drunkest football fans in the country.

According to an infographic from Vegas Insider tweeted by @redditcfb, fans of the Cornhuskers are the drunkest in the country. The average fan consumes four and a half drinks a game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Minnesota, Wisconsin, LSU and Virginia Tech rounded out the top five. You can catch the full rankings below.

Which team’s fans drink the most? pic.twitter.com/yhHiEheGMw — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 6, 2021

Let me be as blunt as I possibly can be with my reaction to this. I don’t believe for one damn second that Nebraska chugs beers harder than Wisconsin.

In fact, I don’t think there’s a school in the country capable of crushing cold brews like Wisconsin can. That’s just a fact. You can hate it all you want, but it doesn’t change the truth.

Just paid a grand total of $2 for a cold beer at a bar. It feels good to be back in Wisconsin and out of the swamp. pic.twitter.com/XYSHvgAl5A — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 11, 2021

Furthermore, I’ve been to Lincoln and I know from firsthand experience this isn’t true. Were the fans awesome? Yes, but I went to a bar with a few of the guys I was with and we drank people under the table until the early morning hours.

Huge thank you to everybody who made my trip to Nebraska an unforgettable experience. The Cornhuskers truly have the best fans in America. I felt at home, and lost count of all the free drinks we were given. If Nebraska fans ever cross paths in Madison, the beers are all on me. pic.twitter.com/4VVj4S4r2J — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 17, 2019

Now that the game is over and Wisconsin won, I want to say I am blown away by the hospitality of Nebraska fans. They won’t let me pay for a drink. I was told they’re the nicest fans in the sport, and they didn’t disappoint. The Nebraska Cornhuskers are an all-class fanbase. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 16, 2019

I heard a saying several years ago that attending Wisconsin is like attending Navy SEAL training, but instead of training to kill, you train to party and drink.

Several years later, I’ve never heard a more accurate description of being a Badger.

March Madness is in two weeks, and it’s time to remember when Wisconsin beat Kentucky in the Final Four. When the clock hit zero, I stood on the bar, shotgunned every beer I was thrown and partied nonstop until morning. This is the last surviving video: https://t.co/MTBFakRp7X pic.twitter.com/8UyKQchCpi — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 5, 2021

So, with all due respect, I don’t buy this garbage at all. It’s Wisconsin at the top and everyone else comes second.