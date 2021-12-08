NCAA President Mark Emmert Thinks ‘Being A University President Is The Hardest Job In America’

NCAA president Mark Emmert recently made an all-time delusional comment.

According to Brett McMurphy, Emmert in all of his infinite wisdom said, “Being a university president is the hardest job in America.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, that is a very real quote. The hardest job in the country is running a university!

NCAA president Mark Emmert: “Being a university president is the hardest job in America” — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 8, 2021

I hate to burst Emmert’s bubble here, but that’s not even remotely close to being true. Not even a little bit. It’s such an absurd statement that you have to sit back and laugh.

Mark Emmert: “Being a university president is the hardest job in America.” He also emphasizes how athletic director jobs have become much harder since he first became NCAA president. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 8, 2021

During my time in college, I had more run-ins with university officials than I’d like to admit. I found them to mostly be nothing more than unimpressive and highly-overpaid babysitters who contributed nothing much to society.

That’s not to say they might not have been good people, but if given the choice between being an aerospace engineer or a university president, it takes substantial more talent to do the former’s job than the latter.

One of my grandpas was a shrimp boat captain for 40 years. The other was a roofer. I’ll just leave that there. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 8, 2021

Imagine being in Delta Force or SEAL Team 6 and being told that a person likely making north of $1 million to sit in an office all day has a harder job.

You know what’s worse than being shot at? Dealing with unruly students!

I could sit here all day and list jobs harder than being a university president. Hell, I do more work before the sun comes up than your average university leader. These are the facts, and I’d suggest Emmert familiarize himself with them!