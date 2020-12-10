Editorial

NCAA President Mark Emmert Says Schools Have Been ‘Heroic’ When It Comes To Keeping Players Safe

Sep 26, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban watches play from the sidelines during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

NCAA president Mark Emmert is very impressed with how colleges have kept athletes safe.

With college football and basketball underway during the coronavirus pandemic, programs around America have implemented tons of protocols to ensure players are as healthy as possible, and Emmert likes what he has seen. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Nicole Auerbach, the NCAA president called the efforts to keep players safe and healthy “heroic.”

Remember when all the fearmongers said we had to cancel sports because of the pandemic? Remember when people claimed athletes would die?

Well, the college football season is almost over, and none of that nonsense even came close to being true. Yes, we’ve had some games canceled but none of the fear porn ever materialized.

Every single school that has gone out of their way to test and keep players safe should be applauded. The “experts” said it could never happen, but here we are.

Sports are rolling in America, and there’s a lot of people who deserve credit. The situation might not be perfect, but it’s lightyears better than the darkest projections this past summer.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

Props to everyone who has played a role in helping keep players safe and ensuring that games happen.