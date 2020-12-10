NCAA President Mark Emmert Says Schools Have Been ‘Heroic’ When It Comes To Keeping Players Safe

NCAA president Mark Emmert is very impressed with how colleges have kept athletes safe.

With college football and basketball underway during the coronavirus pandemic, programs around America have implemented tons of protocols to ensure players are as healthy as possible, and Emmert likes what he has seen. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Nicole Auerbach, the NCAA president called the efforts to keep players safe and healthy “heroic.”

Mark Emmert calls the effort schools have made to keep athletes healthy and allow them to compete this fall “heroic.” Said he sees resiliency, and when events have been canceled, “I don’t see those as failures. I see them actually as successes.” (Health protocols working.) — Nicole Auerbach ???? (@NicoleAuerbach) December 8, 2020

Remember when all the fearmongers said we had to cancel sports because of the pandemic? Remember when people claimed athletes would die?

Well, the college football season is almost over, and none of that nonsense even came close to being true. Yes, we’ve had some games canceled but none of the fear porn ever materialized.

Can college football stand even one hospitalization? A U of Illinois professor told me his statistics say 3-7 FBS players will die due to the virus in 2020. https://t.co/WaOpy27NgH — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) June 30, 2020

Every single school that has gone out of their way to test and keep players safe should be applauded. The “experts” said it could never happen, but here we are.

Sports are rolling in America, and there’s a lot of people who deserve credit. The situation might not be perfect, but it’s lightyears better than the darkest projections this past summer.

Props to everyone who has played a role in helping keep players safe and ensuring that games happen.