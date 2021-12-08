Rep. Slotkin Silent After Superintendent Contradicts Claim That No School In Michigan Teaches CRT

Michigan Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin is silent after Detroit Public Schools contradicted her August 31 statement that “there is not one school district that is teaching critical race theory as a concept.”

During a tele-townhall meeting in August, Slotkin addressed parents’ concerns about critical race theory allegedly being taught in schools statewide. Slotkin told constituents that critical race theory is not being taught in a single school in the state of Michigan.

“Yeah, so I’m happy to address the issue of critical race theory. I know this has been an extremely hot topic at a lot of our school board meetings, a lot of our local community meetings. I see it online from lots of our groups,” Slotkin said. “I think, I want to start with the facts because the facts matter here. The fact is, there is not one school district that is teaching critical race theory as a concept. Not a school district.”

“And there’s no discussion that I’m aware of in a place like Lansing for our state government, in the Capitol, certainly for our federal government, that is discussing mandating this thing called critical race theory,” Slotkin continued.

Watch:

The Daily Caller reached out to Slotkin’s office for comment after the superintendent for Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) said during a board meeting that the district is using critical race theory in its curriculum. Slotkin’s office did not respond to requests for comment.

In a video that was published on Nov. 30, DPSCD superintendent Nikolai Vitti admitted to “infusing” critical race theory in the district’s curriculum. Vitti told the Daily Caller that the district received “no pushback” over its use of the ideology. (RELATED: Detroit Superintendent Admits Curriculum ‘Is Deeply Using Critical Race Theory’)

Other politicians attempted to downplay the role of critical race theory and other race-inspired curricula, including Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe. On Oct. 10, McAuliffe said that the ideology is used by Republicans as a “dog whistle” and that it is not being taught in public schools, according to Fox News.