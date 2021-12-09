Tyson Fury Calls Jake Paul A ‘P*ssy,’ Says Him And Logan Are ‘F**king B*tches’

Tyson Fury is not a fan of Jake Paul.

Jake was scheduled to fight Tommy Fury in a couple weeks, but Tyson’s younger brother had to drop out because of a medical issue. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In case you were curious, Tyson Fury isn’t a fan at all!

“Jake Paul can go suck a d*ck for all I care…Him and his brother are sh*thouse p*ssies and they could never live in my world because they’re f**king b*tches at the end of the day. That’s it, and if you don’t like the language, get f**ked,” Fury said while speaking with “Behind The Gloves.”

You can watch his full comments below.

I think there’s only one solution to this situation, and it’s to get Jake Paul and Tyson Fury in the ring together.

That would put an end to this nonsense once and for all. If Fury and Jake got in a ring, one guy would walk out and it wouldn’t be the social media star.

Tommy Fury has pulled out of the fight due to a “medical condition” and Tyron Woodley is stepping in for December 18th for the official rematch. pic.twitter.com/t1OFVQQBBt — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 6, 2021

See, it’s easy for Jake Paul to run his mouth when he knows there really aren’t any major consequences. However, it gets a lot harder if he’s going to have to fight a legit boxer.

Not only is Tyson Fury legit, but he’s probably the greatest heavyweight to ever like. He could put Jake Paul down on the canvas in seconds if he wanted to.

With Tyson Fury fighting Deontay Wilder tonight, let’s remember when he told me his post-fight plans involve cocaine and cheap hookers. What an absolute legend. pic.twitter.com/LrTUtk9RYF — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 9, 2021

On behalf of America, I would like to officially propose this fight. Let’s make Jake Paul vs. Tyson Fury happen!