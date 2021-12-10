‘Her Body, Her Problem’: Ad Mocks Pro-Choice Men

A new ad produced by the pro-life group Live Action mocks men who support abortion rights, pointing out that males benefit from abortion by avoiding responsibility and commitment.

Four men in the video explain why they are pro-choice, with reasons including disgust for women’s bodies, fear of women’s sexuality and the ability of males to avoid financial responsibility for any children they bear.

Abortion rights are pro-choice men’s rights. It’s not really about what women want, and it has never been. Abortion is about men – pro-choice men. So ladies, thank you for marching. Marching for us. -Pro-Choice Men Everywhere#ProChoiceMen pic.twitter.com/KaM1d0MmMU — Live Action (@LiveAction) December 10, 2021

“Abortion has allowed my girlfriend to chase her dreams of working 60 hours a week while I stay home and chase my dream of becoming a professional gamer, comedian and social media influencer,” one man explained in the video. One of the men wore a shirt that read, “Her body, her problem.”

“It’s her body and it’s her choice. So don’t be asking me for anything,” another man commented. (REALTED: California Considers Funding Abortion Tourism As Part Of Plan To Become ‘Sanctuary’ If Roe Is Overturned)

The short video noted that women’s sexuality is more linked to commitment and procreation than that of men, thus abortion primarily benefits males. “It’s ridiculous to think that just because I’m the father, I’m expected to be a dad,” one of the men said.

The men featured in the commercial appeared to be interested in women for sex and little else, according to the ad. One of the men commented, “abortions keep my girl’s body looking right.”

Among Democrats, 80% of women and 79% of men support legal abortion in most circumstances, according to a Pew Research study of over 5,000 respondents with a margin of error of 2.1 percentage points. Among Republicans, 32% of men and 39% of women do.

