Couple Goes Crazy At A McDonald’s In Wild Viral Video, Woman Tries To Crawl Through A Window

A couple went wild at a McDonald’s in a video making the rounds online.

In a video tweeted by @GAFollowers, a man and woman went ballistic at a McDonald’s, and the video needs to be seen to be believed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

At one point, the woman was literally attempting to crawl through the drive-through window. Give it a watch below. It’s absurd.

What the hell is wrong with people? Seriously, what the hell is wrong with people these days? Imagine having a meltdown like this at a McDonald’s.

It makes no sense to me at all. I can’t imagine anything could be going wrong enough to the point where you’d be crawling through a window!

What is up with so many people brawling these days? It seems like every time I hop online these days, someone is starting another huge brawl.

The craziest part is that this video isn’t even among the craziest we’ve ever seen. Not even close!

College Football Fans Get In An Absurd Brawl In Wild Video https://t.co/El0ZMzUiHR — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 24, 2021

Make smarter decisions, folks. Make much smarter decisions. It’s truly not that difficult!

H/T: Outkick