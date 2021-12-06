Toronto Argonauts Players Fight Hamilton Tiger-Cats Fans In Insane Video

Toronto Argonauts players got in a melee with fans during a Sunday loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

In a video tweeted by @6ixbuzztv, Argos players started brawling with fans after beer was allegedly spit on a player.

This also wasn’t some minor pushing or shoving situation. It was an off to the races kind of fight! Watch the chaos unfold below.

WATCH: Things got heated at the Toronto Argos VS. Hamilton Tiger Cats game earlier after a Ticats fan allegedly spit his beer into a players face. pic.twitter.com/PPTjzukmAG — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) December 6, 2021

Now, is this Malice in the Palace kind of carnage? No, but it’s still among the craziest things we’ve seen in recent football memory.

Players were straight up brawling with fans, and they seemed to be doing it right by the concessions area. Do players in the CFL just casually walk around like that?

Full Video 2/2

Only thing we know for certain is BMO security lost control of the situation. pic.twitter.com/dV4WOp7Lxj — We Want The Cup (@ticatsroar) December 6, 2021

Here’s some free advice for all of you reading this. If you ever find yourself thinking you should spit on a pro athlete or try to fight one, you should stop.

Trust me when I say the average person wouldn’t last long at all in a brawl against a pro athlete, especially a football player.

Make better decisions, folks! Make much better decisions!

