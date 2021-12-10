PREVIEW: Wisconsin Needs A Big Saturday Win Over Ohio State

The Wisconsin Badgers have a massive Saturday matchup against Ohio State.

Right now, the Badgers are 8-1, and we’re coming off a big comeback win over the Indiana Hoosiers this past Saturday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, it’s time to continue stacking up momentum and wins as we take the court against the 7-2 Buckeyes.

Make no mistake about it, folks. Ohio State will throw the kitchen sink at us in Columbus. They will do everything they can to give us a dogfight, and they’re not a scrub squad. They’re a squad that is more than capable of giving us fits.

The good news for the Badgers is that our starting five is clicking on all cylinders right now. Johnny Davis is a top 15-20 player in the country, Brad Davison is as gritty as they come and the supporting cast is great.

Nobody wanted to give us the time of day before the season started, but we’ve forced them to pay attention now.

I love this Wisconsin basketball team. None of the “experts” picked us to finish better than ninth in the Big Ten. We’re now 8-1 and just beat Indiana after erasing a 22-point deficit. This squad is going to make a lot of people regret their preseason predictions. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 9, 2021

This is also our first road game of the B1G season, and you can guarantee it’ll be a very hostile environment. Will the boys be up to the task?

I have no doubt at all they will be.

So, make sure to check it out at noon EST. I’m feeling a win in the air!