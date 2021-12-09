HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Earns Huge 64-59 Win Over Indiana

Wisconsin earned an incredible 64-59 win Wednesday night over Indiana.

Despite being down by more than 20 points during the game, the Badgers fought like hell in the second half to close the gap and finally take the lead in the closing minutes. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In all my years of being a Wisconsin man, there’s no doubt what I saw Wednesday night at the Kohl Center against the Hoosiers was an all-time great comeback.

We fought like cornered dogs in order to crawl back from a 22-point deficit. I couldn’t be prouder of Johnny Davis, Brad Davison, Chucky Hepburn and the rest of the team.

Nobody gave this team the time of day before the season started. Now, we’re 8-1, and we’re rolling!

Even though we looked like hot garbage in the first half against the Hoosiers, we put it together in the second half to make a run.

It takes a lot of perseverance to not just throw in the towel once you get down by 22. Well, we kept gutting it out and we now have eight wins through our first nine games.

This team is special and we’re coming for everyone else on the schedule. You best believe that, and next up is a Saturday matchup against Ohio State. Can’t wait!