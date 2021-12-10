‘Rambo’ Star Blasts Hater, Provides Incredible Take On Meaning Of Success

“Rambo” star Matthew Marsden blasted a hater who suggested his life was less because of his lack of professional accolades and hit back with an incredible take on the meaning of success.

“I have been married for 16 years to an awesome wife, have a bunch of kids that love me, and great, loyal friends,” the 48-year-old actor tweeted Friday to his tens of thousands of followers.

“That’s success,” he added. (RELATED: REPORT: Alex Rodriguez Is ‘Shocked’ That Jennifer Lopez Has ‘Moved On’ With Ben Affleck)

The “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” star’s post including a retweet from someone who claimed the actor was unknown and not successful like Ben Affleck. (RELATED: Ben Affleck Opens Up About How His Alcoholism Almost Ruined His Family)

“Matthew Marsden actor?” the person tweeted. “Had to Google you.. still least you’ve got a wiki page. Your right not all actors are the same. Perhaps one day you will get to be as successful as Oscar, BAFTA, Golden Globe and Producers Guild Award winner Mr Ben Affleck? Keep trying kiddo…”

It came after Marsden had tweeted the message, “Not all actors are like this, I promise.” His post included an article about Affleck under a headline that read,”Ben Affleck: Republicans ‘want to dodge the consequences for their actions’ through gerrymandering.”

The British actor/producer has appeared on the big and small screen more than a handful of times during his career. Some of those include shows like “Castle,” “Two and a Half Men” and films such as “Black Hawk Down,” “Bounty Killer” and “Resident Evil: Extinction,” just to name a few.