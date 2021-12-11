HIGHLIGHTS: Ohio State Blows Out Wisconsin 73-55

Wisconsin got embarrassed by Ohio State during our Saturday afternoon game.

Entering the matchup, I said playing the Buckeyes was a great opportunity for the Badgers to earn another win, but we looked awful once the second half started.

Not only did we get beat, but we got blown out 73-55.

As I’ve said all season long, this team is led by Johnny Davis and Brad Davison, and then there’s a supporting cast that props them up.

Both players have played very well this season, and the rest of the squad hadn’t been exposed prior to today. Well, that’s not the case anymore!

Davis dropped 24 points, Davison, who didn’t have a great game, scored 13, and the rest of the team combined for 18.

I hate to break to everyone out there, but the entire Wisconsin squad outside of two players combining for 18 points isn’t a recipe for success.

Now, we have to regroup and try not to let this become a skid that results in multiple losses. The Buckeyes are a good team, but there’s still no excuse for this loss. We should be much better than what we saw today.