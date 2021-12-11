Editorial

REPORT: Oregon Is Hiring Dan Lanning As The Next Football Coach Of The Ducks

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 11: Defensive coordinator Dan Lanning of the Georgia Bulldogs calls a play against the UAB Blazers in the first half at Sanford Stadium on September 11, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images)

(Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Dan Lanning will reportedly be the next head football coach of the Oregon Ducks.

According to multiple reports, the Georgia defensive coordinator has been tapped to lead the program in Eugene after Mario Cristobal left for Miami. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Contract details aren’t known at this time.

This is a very interesting hire for the Ducks. Lanning has no head coaching experience of any kind and he’s only 35-years-old.

That’s incredibly young for a college football coach, especially one at a major P5 program.

However, Lanning has worked under Nick Saban and Kirby Smart. So, he knows what it takes to be successful and win at a high level.

Stil, it’s a very risky hire. Hiring a guy with a proven record limits risk for the AD if things go south. You can simply point to the resume.

You can’t do that with a guy who has never been a head coach. The upside is huge, but so is the downside.

It should be fun to see what he does with the Ducks!