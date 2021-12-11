REPORT: Oregon Is Hiring Dan Lanning As The Next Football Coach Of The Ducks

Dan Lanning will reportedly be the next head football coach of the Oregon Ducks.

According to multiple reports, the Georgia defensive coordinator has been tapped to lead the program in Eugene after Mario Cristobal left for Miami.

Contract details aren’t known at this time.

Breaking: Oregon is hiring Georgia DC Dan Lanning as its next head football coach. First reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Saturday and confirmed to ESPN. pic.twitter.com/x7yNHt2Ia0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 11, 2021

Georgia DC Dan Lanning is indeed expected to become the next Oregon head coach, per @BruceFeldmanCFB AJC’s @ctowersajc was first to this news yesterday despite mixed reports pic.twitter.com/HOQSNbxa8q — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 11, 2021

Just confirmed from a source that UGA DC Dan Lanning will be the next coach at Oregon. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 11, 2021

This is a very interesting hire for the Ducks. Lanning has no head coaching experience of any kind and he’s only 35-years-old.

That’s incredibly young for a college football coach, especially one at a major P5 program.

Now hearing that the Friday AJC report that UGA DC Dan Lanning is expected to become the next Oregon head coach was in fact accurate, per source. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 11, 2021

However, Lanning has worked under Nick Saban and Kirby Smart. So, he knows what it takes to be successful and win at a high level.

Stil, it’s a very risky hire. Hiring a guy with a proven record limits risk for the AD if things go south. You can simply point to the resume.

You can’t do that with a guy who has never been a head coach. The upside is huge, but so is the downside.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart said defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, hired as Oregon’s coach, will coach in @CFBPlayoff. Also Georgia “will move forward” w/Glenn Schumann & Will Muschamp as co-defensive coordinators — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 11, 2021

It should be fun to see what he does with the Ducks!