REPORT: Spencer Rattler Might Be Visiting Ole Miss

It sounds like Ole Miss might be in the mix to land Spencer Rattler.

According to a Friday report from Ben Garrett, the former Oklahoma dual-threat quarterback might be taking a visit to Ole Miss.

While it’s unclear at this time where Rattler will land, there’s no doubt at all that plenty of schools are after his services.

Despite the fact he was benched for Caleb Williams this season, Rattler is still very talented and he was a major recruit coming out of high school. He has a ton of interest on the transfer market. There’s simply no question about that.

If he lands in Oxford with Lane Kiffin, he will likely put up outrageous numbers. If there’s one thing we know about Lane Kiffin, it’s that quarterbacks playing for him put up big stats.

Look no further than Matt Corral for proof of that fact. Kiffin is a genius when it comes to scheming up plays and getting guys open.

It will be fascinating to see where Rattler lands, but there’s no doubt he and Kiffin would do some serious damage together.