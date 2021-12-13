Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Suffers A ‘Setback’ With His Toe Injury

It sounds like Aaron Rodgers’ toe injury has worsened.

According to Ian Rapoport, the superstar Green Bay Packers quarterback suffered a “setback” with his toe injury during his Sunday win over the Bears, and it’s now possible he might need surgery. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Rodgers had been hoping to avoid surgery, and it’s still not clear what will happen.

From @GMFB: #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers had a little setback with his broken toe last night, and he’ll have it examined today. pic.twitter.com/WJMMucMQB4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 13, 2021

If you’re a Packers fan, you better be hoping like hell that Rodgers is able to find a way to play because if he doesn’t, Jordan Love isn’t taking this team anywhere.

I’m not saying that to sound harsh. I’m saying it because it’s true. The Packers need Rodgers playing and any major “setback” will be a huge issue for the playoffs.

The good news is that Rapoport reported surgery on his toe could have a very quick turnaround time. So, even if surgery is necessary, it’s certainly not the end of the world.

It’s just not something you’d also want to see happen. If he can play on his toe as is, then that’s what everyone will want to see.

During his post-game peas conference, Aaron Rodgers said he suffered a setback Sunday night to his fractured toe and it “feels worse”. Surgery is, in his words, “a last resort, for sure.” But the toe is expected to be re-examined. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 13, 2021

We’ll see what the Packers and Rodgers decide to do, but everyone in Wisconsin is certainly hoping for the best outcome.