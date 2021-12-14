Tom Brady Trolls Tony Romo For Calling Him ‘Slow’

Tom Brady released an incredible video late Monday afternoon trolling Tony Romo.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion shared a video clip of Romo calling him “slow” during his Sunday game against the Bills, and then cut in two clips of him scrambling for yards. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He closed out the video by stating, “Hey, EA. Tell Peyton to jack my speed rating back up.” You can watch the awesome video below.

Tony and Peyton hating from the booth! Come on guys… @EAMaddenNFL pic.twitter.com/wLbyXHMrCr — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 13, 2021

I don’t know who advises Tom Brady on his social media game, but that person needs a serious raise because it’s incredible.

Despite the fact Brady has seven rings, there might be a real chance that he’s better on social media than he is throwing a football.

He took one line from Tony Romo and trolled him with a video that has gone mega-viral. Since it was posted Monday night, the video has been viewed more than 1.3 million times and it has north of 12,000 RTs.

Again, Brady simply knows how to move the needle when it comes to making fire content online.

So, is EA Sports going to jack up his speed rating on “Madden”? It seems like they don’t have a choice. Get it done!