Biden Nominee Dale Ho Called Electoral College, US Senate ‘Anti-Democratic’

One of President Joe Biden’s judicial nominees referred to the U.S. Senate and the Electoral College as “anti-democratic” institutions in a 2018 video that resurfaced on social media.

Dale Ho, Biden’s nominee for the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, said the U.S. Senate and the Electoral College are “anti-democratic” institutions.

“We ought to be making voting easier. That’s not to say that we didn’t have controversies about voting rights, of course, we did,” Ho said at the 2018 National Civic Leadership Training Summit in a YouTube video posted by The Andrew Goodman Foundation.

“We had lots of disagreements about what voting should look like, what registration should look like, we had lots of longstanding barriers — felon disenfranchisement — the practice of stripping the right to vote from people because of a criminal conviction,” Ho said.

He then claimed the U.S. “obviously [has] lots of practices that are anti-democratic, that entrench in some ways minority rule in this country, and I’m talking about things like, you know, the Senate, the Electoral College, and the maldistribution of political power that results from those institutions.” (RELATED: ‘Wild-Eyed Leftist’: Ted Cruz Rattles Biden Nominee Over His Past Statements)



Ho was scrutinized in early December when he compared voter ID laws to chemotherapy, Fox News reported.

“We always have to weigh the costs against the methods, so let me talk about for a second about what you asked — that question about does this enhance the integrity of our elections, right? Obviously, we all believe that election integrity is important,” Ho said at a 2015 American Civil Liberties Union event.

“Obviously, all of us are against voter fraud, right? The question that I think we have to ask ourselves is whether or not the mechanism that we’re using to try to prevent this problem is appropriate to the task. I’m against cancer, but I don’t think everyone in this room should get chemotherapy,” Ho continued.

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas recently slammed Ho during a Senate Judiciary Committee, saying the judicial nominee previously identified “as a wild-eyed leftist,” according to the outlet.