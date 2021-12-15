Dabo Swinney Rips The Transfer Portal, Says Adults Are ‘Manipulating Young Men’

Dabo Swinney isn’t a big fan of the transfer portal.

The portal has become a major part of the college football landscape, and it doesn't look like that will change at any point in the near future.

Lane Kiffin recently said the situation has become nothing more than free agency, and it sounds like Dabo has a similar view.

Lane Kiffin isn’t wrong pic.twitter.com/cyseYFcVza — zach ragan (@zachTNT) December 14, 2021

“It’s chaos right now. Tampering galore. Adults manipulating young men. Education is like the last thing now…Keep the focus on graduation/education,” Swinney told the media Wednesday, according to Larry Williams.

Dabo, on the transfer portal: “It’s chaos right now. Tampering galore. Adults manipulating young men. Education is like the last thing now.” Calls for the return of one-year sit for transfers, and get that year back upon graduation. “Keep the focus on graduation/education.” — Larry Williams (@LarryWilliamsTI) December 15, 2021

Get used to hearing complaints like this because they’re not going away. The reality is that players currently have more freedom than ever before and they can more or less move around as they please.

Throw in the NIL money that some players might make along the way, and it’s pretty easy to understand how the situation went off the rails.

Word on the street is that first round draft pick-level NIL money is on the table for Quinn Ewers if he chooses Texas as his transfer destination. The weaponization on the NIL front is fully underway. — Geoff Ketchum (@gkketch) December 7, 2021

Is there a fix to the situation? At this point, probably not. Players are going to move around, they’re going to try to make money and it’s that simple.

It’s the nature of the beast and it’s where we’re at in 2021.

Quarterback Transfer Decision Sends Shockwaves Through The SEC https://t.co/d0ftlriVE2 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 15, 2021

