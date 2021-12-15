Editorial

Dabo Swinney Rips The Transfer Portal, Says Adults Are ‘Manipulating Young Men’

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Dabo Swinney isn’t a big fan of the transfer portal.

The portal has become a major part of the college football landscape, and it doesn’t look like that will change at any point in the near future. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Lane Kiffin recently said the situation has become nothing more than free agency, and it sounds like Dabo has a similar view.

“It’s chaos right now. Tampering galore. Adults manipulating young men. Education is like the last thing now…Keep the focus on graduation/education,” Swinney told the media Wednesday, according to Larry Williams.

Get used to hearing complaints like this because they’re not going away. The reality is that players currently have more freedom than ever before and they can more or less move around as they please.

Throw in the NIL money that some players might make along the way, and it’s pretty easy to understand how the situation went off the rails.

Is there a fix to the situation? At this point, probably not. Players are going to move around, they’re going to try to make money and it’s that simple.

It’s the nature of the beast and it’s where we’re at in 2021.

