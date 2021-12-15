Migrant Straight Up Offers Daily Caller Reporter A Child To Help Them Cross Border Illegally

A group of Mexican nationals trying to cross into the U.S. illegally offered Daily Caller reporter Jorge Ventura a “little girl” in exchange for helping them enter the country.

Ventura, reporting from the border in Yuma, Arizona, explained how a group of migrants were trying to cross the border into Yuma while Border Patrol agents were nowhere to be found.

“The two men you see here are actually walking back to the Mexican side. They were actually Mexican nationals that were trying to cross into the country illegally. They saw border patrol so they actually started to walk back. But they actually tried to get me to drive them into Yuma and one of them said that he would offer me a nine-year-old little girl if I did it,” Ventura recounted while showing a video of several Haitian migrants walking toward the U.S. side while the two Mexican nationals returned to Mexico.

Mexican nationals crossed illegally with a large migrant group from South America were trying to convince me to drive them into Yuma and would give me a ‘little girl’ in exchange, after I refused and they saw border patrol finally arrive they headed back to Mexico pic.twitter.com/QHe2NIJ096 — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) December 14, 2021

Ventura noted the migrants did not have a child with them, but insisted they could get him a child as young as nine.

“My initial reaction was just pure shock that they would say something like that so casually, like as if it was completely normal.”

“They just kept trying to convince me to drive them in my truck into the town of Yuma and they were really concerned about being apprehended by border patrol which is the opposite from other migrants who actually want to be apprehended,” Ventura said.

Ventura said border patrol agents told him they encountered illegal migrants from more than 30 different countries over the weekend. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Take Migrants At Their Word’: Republicans Criticize Process Allowing Illegal Immigrants To Get Through Airport Security Without ID)

Republican Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls declared a local emergency Thursday due to “unprecedented numbers of migrants entering the city … resulting in a humanitarian and border crisis.”

Nicholls said there was a 2,647% increase in the number of migrants encountered since Oct. 1. The city is now eligible for state and federal funding to “mitigate the crisis.”

Nicholls said the surge in migrants was overwhelming local resources and hurting the community’s agriculture industry because migrants passing through on foot encroach “on active production fields” resulting in “food safety concerns and the destruction of crops.”