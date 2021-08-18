‘Dangerous Choice’: Playboy Playmate Holly Madison Opens Up About Getting Into Hugh Hefner’s World In Upcoming Series

Playboy playmate Holly Madison opened up about the “dangerous choice” she made getting into Hugh Hefner’s world in an upcoming documentary series from A & E.

“I didn’t realize that getting into the Playboy world was a dangerous choice,” the 41-year-old model shared in a trailer for the 10-part series titled “Secrets of Playboy.” The clip was noted by E! News in a piece published on Tuesday. (RELATED: ‘Girl Next Door’ Star Opens Up About Life At The Playboy Mansion)

Madison previously lived in the Playboy Mansion with Hefner from 2001 to 2008 and was part of the hit reality show “The Girls Next Door.” (RELATED: Celebrate Hugh Hefner’s Birthday With 36 Photos That Prove He Was The Biggest Baller Of All-Time)

WATCH:

In the trailer, Playboy Mansion West resident Jennifer Saginor said only people “who were really there” know the “real truth.”

“He didn’t want people to know what was really going on,” Saginor shared, without explaining further. “The people who were really there, they’re the ones who know the real truth.”

The series will come out in early 2022 and dive into the world of the late founder of the Playboy enterprise. The show will include archival footage and interviews with people like Madison, fellow “The Girls Next Door” alum Bridget Marquardt and Sondra Theodore, who have firsthand knowledge of Hefner’s life.

“Breaking down barriers and exposing the truth, Secrets of Playboy is a masterful example of brave storytelling that takes an unflinching look at the personal affects of Hugh Hefner’s empire, while also exploring his legacy’s larger influence on our society and modern-day views of sexuality,” Elaine Frontain Bryant, A&E’s Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, shared in a statement to the outlet.