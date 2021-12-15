Seven Children Killed On A Single Kentucky Street By Tornado

The deadly tornado that struck Kentucky last week led to the deaths of seven children who lived on a single street, the Associated Press reported.

Entire families were lost on Moss Creek Avenue, with 11 people who lived on the street perishing, the AP reported. Two of the seven children who lost their lives were only infants.

Melinda Allen-Ray, who survived the destruction, told the outlet she went outside when the tornado stopped and heard neighbors screaming.

“I heard them — it traumatized me. I think about that each night when I go to sleep, when I do sleep,” Allen-Ray said. “I just think about all those babies.”

The community she lives in is diverse, with many fleeing from countries like Bosnia, Myanmar or Nigeria to escape violence, she told the AP. (RELATED: Man Drives Miles With Smoker, Truckload Of Food To Help Those Who Were In Tornado’s Destructive Path)

“We come from war; this reminds us, it touches the memory of that, where we’ve been and how we came here,” Ganimete Ademi, a 46-year-old grandmother who fled the war in Kosovo in 1999 in which she lost both her uncle and nephew. “I turn my memory back to 22 years ago,” she told the AP.

The tornadoes claimed at least 74 lives in Kentucky, with over 100 still missing since the catastrophe.

“That’s hard to think about — you go to bed, and your entire family is gone the next day,” Ronnie Ward, with the Bowling Green Police Department, told the AP. Ward noted that some homes were destroyed so completely that their floors were ripped, exposing the earth below.

President Joe Biden traveled to the state on Wednesday after approving an emergency declaration on Saturday. Republican Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell praised Biden for cutting through the “red tape” to provide support.

