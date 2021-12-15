SURVEY: Former NBA Players Believe Kevin Durant Is Better Than LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James isn’t viewed as the best player in the NBA by guys who used to play in the league.

The Athletic surveyed 118 former NBA players about who they think is the most elite player in the league, and the results weren’t particularly close. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Only 31.6% of players voted that LeBron is the top player. The favorite choice? That was Nets forward Kevin Durant, who took a staggering 44.4% of the vote.

Tell us: Who is the best current player in the NBA? 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/SXdMpISi1k — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) December 15, 2021

I’m sure people who love LeBron James don’t want to hear this, but these are the correct results. They’re not surprising at all.

At this point, Kevin Durant is the better player. It’s just a fact. In LeBron James‘ prime, he was untouchable.

We’d never seen a player as athletic as him in league history, but now, he’s old, doesn’t always stay healthy and simply isn’t as explosive as he once was.

On the other hand, Kevin Durant is absolutely unstoppable, the most dominant player in the league and he doesn’t really show any signs of slowing down.

He’s the better player as of today, and there’s nothing wrong with admitting it.

It probably won’t help LeBron’s ego, but it is reality!