Kwame Brown Rips The Lakers For Having Poor Leadership, Suggests LeBron James ‘Can’t Let Go’

Kwame Brown isn’t impressed with LeBron James and the Lakers.

Currently, the Lakers are 14-13, and they don’t look like a championship team at all. The problem? In the eyes of Brown, who played for the Lakers with Kobe Bryant, the team lacks serious leadership. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In a video tweeted by @KbsGoat, the retired NBA veteran ripped the team for being way too friendly, having “poor leadership,” and added “it’s a sad thing to see when an older player can’t let go” when talking about LeBron’s role.

You can listen to his full comments below.

Kwame Brown’s thoughts on the current Lakers’ situation, as well as their leadership. He believes that the Lakers are missing Kobe Bryant-type leadership Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/f7maDiXWnB — KBs GOAT (@KbsGoat) December 9, 2021

You can say whatever you want about Kwame Brown, but that guy keeps it real at all times. Whenever he fires up his camera phone, his thoughts are worth listening to.

In an era where authenticity is as rare as a unicorn sighting, he has it in an overwhelming amount.

Boom 💥 Former NBA star Kwame Brown says Kyle Rittenhouse acted in self defense & goes on to say the case was politicized by people who make a lot of money promoting racism even at the expense of a teenager. pic.twitter.com/486EKf6TCA — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) November 22, 2021

Now, he set his sights on the Lakers for being a trash team with terrible leadership, and at the end of the day, that falls on LeBron James.

As Brown said, “they suck!” The Lakers are terrible and the four-time NBA champion’s job is to lead the way. The buck has to stop somewhere, right?

He’s the most famous player in the league, but he’s apparently not capable of getting his team to play well. Maybe, he should spend less time criticizing Kyle Rittenhouse and a little more time practicing!

Kyle Rittenhouse said “f**k” LeBron James, and I agree 100%. Once LeBron stops taking money from China and focuses on human rights, I’ll be a lot more interested to hear what he says. Until he does, LeBron is nothing more than an uneducated bully. pic.twitter.com/w4jnSgdeC5 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 7, 2021

The media might want to cover for LeBron James and his disappointing season, but Brown certainly doesn’t! Props to him for keeping it real as always.