Watch A Special Behind The Scenes Look At ‘1883’

A special inside look at “1883” has dropped, and the show looks awesome.

The highly–anticipated “Yellowstone” prequel with Sam Elliott and Tim McGraw drops this Sunday on Paramount+, and I think it’s safe to say millions of fans around the country are fired up. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Judging from the behind the scenes look, we’re in for a very wild time as we learn about how the Duttons came to Montana.

Give it a watch below.

If you’re not fired up for “1883,” then you’re no fan of mine. It looks like it’s going to be an insane show, and we all know everything Taylor Sheridan creates is gold.

His resume might be the most impressive in Hollywood at the moment.

@Yellowstone prequel @1883Official looks like Taylor Sheridan's next major hit. Sam Elliott and Tim McGraw teaming up to tell the backstory of the Duttons.

Now, he’s giving fans a prequel to the most popular show on TV. “Yellowstone” has captivated the nation since it premiered in 2018, and it’s now time to find out the story of the Duttons began.

Make sure to check it out this Sunday on Paramount+. I hope you’re all as excited for the journey as I am!