Watch The Unnerving New Preview For ‘1883’ With Tim McGraw And Sam Elliott

“1883” premieres this Sunday, and the latest preview paints a very ominous picture of what fans can expect.

A new preview recently dropped for the highly-anticipated show with Tim McGraw and Sam Elliott, and it will only further push expectations through the roof. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Throws Fans A Major Curveball With ‘Keep The Wolves Close’)

Give it a watch below. I can promise it will amp up fans.

 

I can’t even put into words how excited I am for “1883.” As a gigantic fan of “Yellowstone,” it’s without a doubt the most pumped I’ve been for a show since 2018 when season one of the Kevin Costner hit premiered.

It looks dark, gritty, sinister, full of action and the cast is stacked. As we all know, if you want to have a great Western, you have to include Sam Elliott.

Well, Elliott plays a major role in “1883,” and it looks like it’s going to be off the rails.

 

All Taylor Sheridan does is make hits. That’s a fact and his record speaks for itself. Now, he’s bringing fans the story of how the Duttons arrived in Montana.

If that doesn’t amp you up, you’re probably not a real fan.

 

Make sure to check out the premiere of “1883” this Sunday on Paramount+. It’s going to be electric!