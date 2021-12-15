Watch The Unnerving New Preview For ‘1883’ With Tim McGraw And Sam Elliott

“1883” premieres this Sunday, and the latest preview paints a very ominous picture of what fans can expect.

A new preview recently dropped for the highly-anticipated show with Tim McGraw and Sam Elliott, and it will only further push expectations through the roof. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Throws Fans A Major Curveball With ‘Keep The Wolves Close’)

Give it a watch below. I can promise it will amp up fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 1883 Official (@1883official)

I can’t even put into words how excited I am for “1883.” As a gigantic fan of “Yellowstone,” it’s without a doubt the most pumped I’ve been for a show since 2018 when season one of the Kevin Costner hit premiered.

.@Yellowstone prequel @1883Official looks like Taylor Sheridan’s next major hit, and I can’t wait. Sam Elliott and Tim McGraw teaming up to tell the backstory of the Duttons is going to be one hell of a fun time. pic.twitter.com/wr2sLLDeYy — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 9, 2021

It looks dark, gritty, sinister, full of action and the cast is stacked. As we all know, if you want to have a great Western, you have to include Sam Elliott.

Well, Elliott plays a major role in “1883,” and it looks like it’s going to be off the rails.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 1883 Official (@1883official)

All Taylor Sheridan does is make hits. That’s a fact and his record speaks for itself. Now, he’s bringing fans the story of how the Duttons arrived in Montana.

If that doesn’t amp you up, you’re probably not a real fan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 1883 Official (@1883official)

Make sure to check out the premiere of “1883” this Sunday on Paramount+. It’s going to be electric!