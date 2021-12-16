Drawing Purchased For $30 Might Be Worth $50 Million

A 55-year-old man who purchased a rare drawing for $30 later discovered it was worth much more than what he bought it for, the New York Post reported Wednesday.

Clifford Schorer bought “The Virgin and Child with a Flower on a Grassy Bank,” engraved by artist Albrecht Dürer, for $30 from an anonymous buyer, and it might be worth $50 million, according to the New York Post. He discovered the piece after picking up a gift for his co-worker’s retirement party at a rare book dealer, the outlet reported.

Schorer said the drawing “looked like a typical print of Madonna and child” but when he viewed a “higher resolution image,” he was “dumbfounded,” according to the outlet. (RELATED: Bowl Purchased For $35 At Connecticut Yard Sale Could Be Worth Up To $500,000)



After reviewing the drawing at a friend’s residence, Schorer remarked that it was “either a masterpiece or the greatest fraud in the world,” according to the New York Post. Schorer told the outlet he “believes it will be worth a record price” that is worth “at least $50 million.”

Schorer said he plans to sell the Dürer drawing, the New York Post reported.

“If you hope to sell it in a certain year, you will be out of luck. This is the find of my life,” he continued. “Wherever it ends up, I would want to visit it.”