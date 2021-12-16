Chargers Tight End Donald Parham Suffers Terrifying Injury Against The Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham suffered a horrifying injury Thursday night against the Chiefs.

Early in the first quarter on fourth and goal, Parham tried to haul in a potential touchdown grab from Justin Herbert when he appeared to land hard and his whole body froze up. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

His arms appeared frozen in place after hitting the ground. You can watch the horrifying moment below.

This is without question one of the scariest injuries I’ve ever seen. In fact, I’m not sure I’ve ever seen anything like it before.

Parham hit the ground and his body immediately was frozen and not moving. The scariest part is that it wasn’t even a contact injury.

He got hurt from the way he landed.

The stretcher is out for Donald Parham. He’s moving his hands (hopefully a good sign). Prayers up for him. https://t.co/tG1OuKcECg pic.twitter.com/6u6isE8mu5 — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTB_Vids_YT) December 17, 2021

Hopefully, Parham gets the immediate medical care he needs and this doesn’t turn out to be super serious. It’s an incredibly serious and terrifying situation. At this point, we can only hope for the best.

Keep checking back for updates as we have them on this developing situation.