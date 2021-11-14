Editorial

Chase Young Suffers Scary Injury Against The Buccaneers

Chase Young (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/highlghtheaven/status/1459959334318837766)

Chase Young (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/highlghtheaven/status/1459959334318837766)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Washington star Chase Young suffered a scary injury Sunday against the Buccaneers.

During the second quarter, Young went down after some light contact at the line of scrimmage and it was immediately clear that he was in a ton of pain. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the scary moment unfold below.

I don’t want to speculate on what might have happened to the WTF superstar, but it’s crystal clear to anyone with eyes that it’s very serious.

There was only light contact at the line and then he kind of jumped to his right down to the ground. Whenever someone goes down like that, you know it’s trouble.

Ian Rapoport reported that the early belief is that Young tore his ACL, but that hasn’t been confirmed at this time.

Let’s just all hope that Young can avoid a worst case scenario and isn’t out for an extended period of time. However, after seeing the video, I’m seriously concerned that his season might be over.