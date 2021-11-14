Chase Young Suffers Scary Injury Against The Buccaneers

Washington star Chase Young suffered a scary injury Sunday against the Buccaneers.

During the second quarter, Young went down after some light contact at the line of scrimmage and it was immediately clear that he was in a ton of pain.

You can watch the scary moment unfold below.

damn Chase Young injured pic.twitter.com/6EK7pl7q5e — alex (@highlghtheaven) November 14, 2021

I don’t want to speculate on what might have happened to the WTF superstar, but it’s crystal clear to anyone with eyes that it’s very serious.

There was only light contact at the line and then he kind of jumped to his right down to the ground. Whenever someone goes down like that, you know it’s trouble.

Ian Rapoport reported that the early belief is that Young tore his ACL, but that hasn’t been confirmed at this time.

The initial fear for Washington DE Chase Young is a torn ACL, source said. The team is awaiting a full battery of tests, but if the diagnosis is confirmed, that would, of course, knock him out for the season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 14, 2021

Let’s just all hope that Young can avoid a worst case scenario and isn’t out for an extended period of time. However, after seeing the video, I’m seriously concerned that his season might be over.