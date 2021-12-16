REPORT: The Florida Gators Are Charging Basketball Fans $350 To Prepare The Locker Room For Games

The Florida Gators are reportedly running an outrageous scheme involving their fans.

According to the Cup of Coffee Substack, the Gators were offering fans the privilege and “incredible experience” of helping the team set up the locker room before the game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

How much are the Gators willing to pay fans for the help? Not a single damn penny. In fact, if you want to do the tasks reserved for managers, you’ll have to pay Florida $350, and it does not include a ticket to the game!

You can see a screenshot of the posting, which appears to have been taken down, in the tweet below.

Tom Sawyer would be proud: Florida Gators want people to *pay* for the “incredible experience” of being a locker room grunt.

Of all the half-cocked schemes I’ve ever heard of, this one has to be right at the top of the list. Imagine charging people to set up chairs and place towels in lockers.

This is what 19-year-old sophomores on scholarship working on the staff do. It’s not something a random fan has to pay $350 to participate in.

Furthermore, if you’re one of the people who paid to work for the team, you’re a grade-A clown. Imagine being dumb enough that you’d fork over the cost of 20 cases of Busch Light to hang jerseys and clean out locker room stalls. The $350 doesn’t even include a ticket to the game!

It’s beyond parody. How did this get signed off on without a single person saying it was wildly stupid? This is what happens when you’re surrounded by yes men and morons.

College sports are truly the gift that keeps on giving.