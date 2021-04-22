Keyontae Johnson Won’t Enter The NBA Draft, Will Return To Florida

Florida Gators basketball star Keyontae Johnson isn’t headed to the NBA.

The talented forward announced Wednesday afternoon on Twitter that he won’t enter his name into the draft as he waits for medical clearance. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That means he’s returning for another season of action with the Gators.

Johnson suffered a terribly horrifying situation last season when he collapsed during a December game against Florida State because of a heart issue.

He didn’t play another second of basketball the rest of the season.

Prayers up for Florida forward Keyontae Johnson! He just collapsed 4 minutes into the game! Hopefully everything is ok! pic.twitter.com/jlCaC5WUlh — TimeoutSPORTS__ (@TimeoutSPORTS3) December 12, 2020

Johnson is a legit NBA prospect. He’s an incredibly gifted basketball player, but it makes sense that he’d want to return for another season.

His stock isn’t going to be high at all if he’s not medically cleared after missing so much time.

Florida #Gators star Keyontae Johnson collapsed on the court coming out of a timeout. He has been stretchered off the floor. UF players are crying in a huddle right now. — OnlyGators.com ???? Florida Gators news (@onlygators) December 12, 2020

Hopefully, he’s able to be back by the start of next season and is able to resume his incredibly successful career with the Gators. The young man is a great player, and you never want to see anyone like him go down.