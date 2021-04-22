Editorial

Keyontae Johnson Won’t Enter The NBA Draft, Will Return To Florida

DES MOINES, IOWA - MARCH 23: Keyontae Johnson #11 of the Florida Gators shoots the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half in the second round game of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on March 23, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Florida Gators basketball star Keyontae Johnson isn’t headed to the NBA.

The talented forward announced Wednesday afternoon on Twitter that he won’t enter his name into the draft as he waits for medical clearance. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That means he’s returning for another season of action with the Gators.

Johnson suffered a terribly horrifying situation last season when he collapsed during a December game against Florida State because of a heart issue.

He didn’t play another second of basketball the rest of the season.

Johnson is a legit NBA prospect. He’s an incredibly gifted basketball player, but it makes sense that he’d want to return for another season.

His stock isn’t going to be high at all if he’s not medically cleared after missing so much time.

Hopefully, he’s able to be back by the start of next season and is able to resume his incredibly successful career with the Gators. The young man is a great player, and you never want to see anyone like him go down.