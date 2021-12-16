Watch Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt And Channing Tatum In The Trailer For ‘The Lost City’

Sandra Bullock’s new movie “The Lost City” looks pretty interesting.

The plot of the film with the star actress, according to the trailer's YouTube description, is, "A kidnapping attempt sweeps a romance novelist and a model into a jungle adventure."

While that doesn’t sound overly insane or crazy, the trailer paints the picture of a very fun and exciting film with a few laughs along the way. Give it a watch below.

This movie looks way more interesting than I anticipated when I saw the trailer pop up on YouTube. It didn’t appeal to me at all initially.

Then, I hit play and I was pretty much hooked. What’s not to love? It’s an interesting premise and the cast is stacked.

Adventure is her business. Looking good is his. Surviving? Not so much. #TheLostCity, starring Sandra Bullock and @ChanningTatum, is only in theatres March 25, 2022. pic.twitter.com/ZmS6SchVkL — The Lost City (@LostCityMovie) December 16, 2021

Whenever you have a movie that includes Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt and Daniel Radcliffe, odds are very high that you’re in for a great time.

That’s just a fact and if you disagree, odds are high you don’t know a thing about great movies.

Here’s your FIRST LOOK at #TheLostCity, starring Sandra Bullock, @ChanningTatum, Daniel Radcliffe and… Official trailer drops tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/ZhxI5Sv9yn — The Lost City (@LostCityMovie) December 15, 2021

For those of you interested, you can catch “The Lost City” starting March 25.