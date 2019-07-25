Celebrate Sandra Bullock’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks

It’s Sandra Bullock’s birthday on Friday.

In honor of the 55-year-old actress’ day, we searched the internet to find her most jaw-dropping and unforgettable looks on the red carpet and stage to date. And there truly have been some incredible ones. (RELATED: Celebrate Samantha Hoopes’ Birthday With Her Hottest Looks)

Born in Arlington, Virginia, the “Bird Box” star got her first big break in the entertainment industry when she moved to New York to pursue an acting career and got a role on the big screen in the thriller “Hangmen” in 1987. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

But it wouldn’t be until she scored the part of Annie in the action-packed “Speed” in 1994 with Keanu Reeves, that she would become a household name and worldwide celebrity. (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

During her career, she’s appeared in dozens of movies including the sci-fi thriller “Demolition Man” in 1993 alongside Sylvester Stallone and Wesley Snipes, and “While You Were Sleeping” in 1995. Two of my absolute favorites. If you haven’t seen them yet, I can’t recommend them more highly. (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])

And who could forget one of her best roles in the 2000 comedy “Miss Congeniality” about an FBI agent going undercover as a beauty pageant contestant to catch a criminal? (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

Bullock has also received numerous accolades during her career for her skills, including winning an Oscar for her part in the “The Blind Side” in 2009. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

On top of all that talent, she is truly one of the most gorgeous women in Hollywood. But you don’t have to take our word for it. Check out this list of her hottest looks and let us know if you agree. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

Here’s to hoping this year is her greatest one yet. Happy Birthday, Sandra!