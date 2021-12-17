Rep. Pressley Says Student Debt Is ‘Policy Violence’

Democratic Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley said student debt is “policy violence” in a tweet Friday.

“Let’s make it plain: student debt is policy violence,” the left-wing representative said. “We’ll keep fighting to relieve families across the country, to make sure our policies & budgets reflect their lived experiences & that we build this grassroots movement to #CancelStudentDebt together.”

Pressley said her team canvassed her neighborhoods to discuss real-life effects of student debt, before claiming “the student debt crisis is multiracial & multigenerational.” (RELATED: ‘No One Has To Pay Your Damn Debt’: ‘The Five’ Panel Goes Ballistic Over The Squad’s Demand To Cancel Student Loan Debt)

“That it is a racial, gender & economic justice issue. That @POTUS can & must #CancelStudentDebt.”

President Joe Biden pledged throughout his campaign to provide student loan relief, promising to cancel at least $10,000 of debt per person.

Biden refused to extend the temporary hold on student loan payments, which kick back in in 2022 after having been halted throughout the pandemic.