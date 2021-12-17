‘All Kidding Aside’: Biden Calls Kamala ‘President Harris’ During Graduation Ceremony

President Joe Biden referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as “President Harris” on Friday while delivering remarks at South Carolina State University’s graduation ceremony.

“All kidding aside, of course President Harris is a proud Howard alum,” Biden said during his speech.

WATCH:



This is not the first time Biden has referred to Harris as “President.” Back in March, Biden also referred to Harris as “President Harris” while speaking at the White House. (RELATED: Biden Warns That Unvaccinated Will Experience ‘A Winter Of Severe Illness And Death’)

Before that, back in September of 2020, Biden called his then-potential White House team the “Harris-Biden” administration during a speaking event in Tampa, Florida.

It is unclear why Biden continues to refer to Harris as “President,” especially after White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that despite the fact that Biden will be 82-years-old after the 2024 election, he “has every intention of running for reelection,” according to CNN.

However, a new poll indicates that Biden’s reelection campaign may face a steep uphill battle. The poll released Wednesday by Politico-Morning Consult found that more independent voters prefer to see Donald Trump rather than Joe Biden on the ballot in 2024. When asked who should replace Biden as the Democratic nominee in 2024, assuming he does not seek reelection, 31% of respondents back Vice President Kamala Harris and 11% support Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.