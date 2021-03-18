Biden Calls Kamala Harris ‘President Harris’

President Joe Biden referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as “President Harris” on Thursday.

“Now, when President Harris and I took a virtual tour of a vaccination center in Arizona not long ago, one of the nurses on that tour injecting people and giving vaccinations said that each shot was like administering a dose of hope,” Biden said during an announcement at the White House.

Biden previously appeared to forget Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s name during a March 8 speech over the nomination of two female Air Force generals. (RELATED: Biden Has Claimed Several Times He Was Arrested In South Africa While Trying To Visit Nelson Mandela)

“It’s my great honor to serve as your commander-in-chief,” Biden said. “I look forward to hearing your active duty and recommendations of how we will work together to keep the American people safe, meet every challenge in the 21st century. I want to thank you both.”

“And I want to thank the Sec, the former general, I keep calling him general, my my uh, the guy who runs that outfit over there,” he continued. “I want to make sure we thank the secretary for all he’s done to try to implement what we’ve just talked about and for recommending these two women for promotion. Thank you all. May God bless you all and may God protect our troops.”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that Biden will hold his first solo press conference on March 25.

WATCH:

The president and his key advisors are traveling this week to celebrate the recently signed American Rescue Plan. Biden visited Pennsylvania Tuesday while Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff visited Nevada on Monday as well as Colorado on Tuesday.



Both the president and vice president are scheduled to visit Georgia on Friday, the White House confirmed.

