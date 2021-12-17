Donald Parham Releases Health Update After Horrifying Injury, Says ‘God Has A Plan For My Life’

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham is doing better after suffering a horrifying injury.

Parham suffered a serious head injury during a Thursday night loss to the Chiefs, and his body froze up as soon as he hit the ground.

It was one of the most horrifying injuries we’ve seen in a long time.

Not sure why they zoomed on Donald Parham’s face as he lay unconscious? Hope he’s okay. That looked really bad. #Chargers #Chiefspic.twitter.com/w5HTaCfczL — . (@_CoronaLime_) December 17, 2021

In a Friday night post, Parham tweeted a picture of himself giving the thumbs up from the hospital and wrote that he’s doing better. He also added that “God has a plan for my life and so just know Im [sic] coming back better than before!”

You can see his post below.

This is a great update, and it’s the update we were all hoping for. Parham’s injury Thursday night was one of the most horrific things I’ve ever seen.

In fact, I’m not sure I’ve ever seen anyone’s body freeze up like that before. It was terrifying.

The stretcher is out for Donald Parham. He’s moving his hands (hopefully a good sign). Prayers up for him. https://t.co/tG1OuKcECg pic.twitter.com/6u6isE8mu5 — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTB_Vids_YT) December 17, 2021

Now, he’s updated his fans and let them know that he’s doing well after suffering an injury you rarely see in sports.

This is the definition of good news.

Hopefully, Parham is able to eventually return to the field.