Multiple NFL Games Postponed Because Of COVID-19

Multiple games in the NFL have been postponed for the first time this season due to a spike in positive COVID-19 cases, landing dozens of players on their team’s COVID-19 reserve list.

“[Las Vegas] Raiders at [Cleveland] Browns now will be played Monday night at 5 pm ET, per sources,” ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted Friday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Raiders at Browns now will be played Monday night at 5 pm ET, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2021

“Monday night doubleheader: American footballRaiders at Browns, 5 pm American footballVikings at Bears, 8:20 pm,” Schefter shared in a second post.

Monday night doubleheader: Raiders at Browns, 5 pm

Vikings at Bears, 8:20 pm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2021

A short time later, tweets surfaced that two more games had been postponed due to coronavirus outbreaks on both the Los Angeles Rams and Washington Football Team, Yahoo Sports.com noted.

“Seahawks at Rams, and WFT at Eagles both are now expected to be rescheduled for Tuesday, per sources,” a third post read from Schefter. (RELATED: The NFL Institutes Strict COVID-19 Protocols As Cases Rise, All Players Are Required To Mask)

Seahawks at Rams, and WFT at Eagles both are now expected to be rescheduled for Tuesday, per sources. If the postponed games had been cancelled, players would not have gotten paid for the week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2021

“If the postponed games had been cancelled, players would not have gotten paid for the week,” he added.

“Seahawks at Rams switched to Tuesday at 7 pm ET/ 4 pm PT, per sources,” another post read.

Seahawks at Rams switched to Tuesday at 7 pm ET/ 4 pm PT, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2021

“We have made these schedule changes based on medical advice and after discussion with the NFLPA as we are seeing a new, highly transmissible form of the virus this week resulting in a substantial increase in cases across the league,” the NFL shared in the press release. “We continue to make decisions in consultation with medical experts to ensure the health and safety of the NFL community.”

The ESPN NFL Insider later posted the new schedule for Week 15 of the season. It includes extending games out until Tuesday due to the positive cases.

Updated week 15 NFL schedule: pic.twitter.com/arIrOhkCgW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2021

So, that means NFL fans will get to watch professional football from Saturday until Tuesday.