REPORT: Chargers Star Receiver Keenan Allen Placed On The COVID-19 List

Los Angeles Chargers star Keenan Allen is reportedly out because of COVID-19.

According to Adam Shefter, the talented receiver has been placed on the NFL’s COVID-19 list. It’s also unclear if he’s unvaccinated or not. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If Allen is vaccinated, he can return after two negative tests within 24 hours, according to ProFootballTalk. If not, he’s out for 10 days if he tested positive and five days if it was a close contact.

The good news is that Allen is in great shape and this situation shouldn’t be a major issue. Again, we’re not even sure if he tested positive or was in close contact.

All we know is that he’s been placed on the COVID-19 list. There are still a lot of things up in the air.

All Chargers fans should hope for is that he heals up as soon as possible and doesn’t have symptoms. If someone might have tested positive, that’s the only reaction you should ever have.

Wish them well, pull for their health and hope they’re able to bounce back ASAP. I have no doubt that’s what all the Chargers fans are thinking!

Let’s all hope we see Allen back on the field at the first possible opportunity.