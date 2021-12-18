Trevor Lawrence Discusses Urban Meyer Being Fired, Says The Team Has ‘Some Clarity And Some Direction Moving Forward’

Trevor Lawrence kept it short and sweet when talking about Urban Meyer no longer being his head coach.

Meyer was fired Thursday by the franchise after multiple issues and an abysmal 2-11 record. It was a move many expected to happen, but it was still shocking how quickly things fell apart for the former Ohio State coach. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, the man tasked with being the quarterback of the future thinks the situation has brought a bit of “clarity” to the team.

Lawrence said the following in reaction to Meyer being fired, according to ESPN:

I wouldn’t believe you if you told me this is how this year was going to go…I think it [the coaching change] brings a little bit of clarity to the guys in the locker room. I wouldn’t say relief, but I would say just bring some clarity and some direction moving forward. You know, we really want to go and finish the season strong and to be honest, it’s been hard to last the last week with everything going on. And there’s a lot of things being stirred up I think by the outside, too. That didn’t help [and] made things a lot worse, but also everything that’s going on.

All things considered, this is a pretty classy response from Lawrence. He said just enough to let people know he’s not going to shed any tears for Meyer, but he didn’t kick the man while was down.

The “clarity” part makes it pretty clear he views Meyer being shown the exit as a positive.

The Jaguars have invested a ton of resources into Lawrence after making him the first overall pick in the 2021 draft, and his career has gotten off to a horrendous start with Meyer overseeing his development.

Now, the three-time national champion is gone and the Jags get a fresh start. If I was the former Clemson star, I’d be pretty pumped too.

With a fresh start, it should be interesting to see what Lawrence can do going forward.