Jaguars Interim Head Coach Darrell Bevell Says Urban Meyer Just Left The Building Before A Meeting And Never Returned

It sounds like Urban Meyer just slipped out into the night after being fired by the Jaguars.

The Jacksonville Jaguars decided to fire their former head coach early Thursday morning, and his tenure in the NFL will go down as one of the all-time worst. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it sounds like his assistants didn’t even know what was going on.

According to Demetrius Harvey, interim head coach Darrell Bevell told the media that Meyer disappeared before their Wednesday night meeting and simply never returned.

Coaches had no idea he’d been fired until later. Even prior to learning about his termination, the team simply game planned for the Texans without him.

#Jaguars interim HC Darrell Bevell said that Urban Meyer left before last night’s meetings and never returned. No one knew what happened until late last night. They game planned without him. — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) December 16, 2021

The more details that come out about Urban Meyer’s time in Jacksonville and ultimate firing, the worse it looks.

The public wasn’t informed of his firing until Thursday morning, but according to Bevell, he dipped out awhile before that.

He just didn’t show up for a meeting and was never seen again!

Urban Meyer’s time with the Jacksonville Jaguars has been an unmitigated disaster. If he had any decency or pride left, he’d quit. pic.twitter.com/yrW38eMl4b — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 13, 2021

Honestly, the fact coaches just proceeded without him tells you everything you need to know. Generally speaking, you don’t hold a game planning meeting without the head coach, and if he wasn’t there, someone would get him on the phone.

When Meyer didn’t show, his assistants just pushed forward without him. In case you didn’t already know, they probably don’t have a ton of respect for him. The fact they apparently didn’t even attempt to locate him is nothing short of hilarious. Going forward without him even before knowing he was fired is a gigantic middle finger to Meyer.

The inevitable documentary about Meyer’s 13 games in the NFL is going to be lit. I can promise you that much!