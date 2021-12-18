Four Colleges Mandate Booster Shots For Faculty, Student Body

The University of Michigan, Michigan State University, New York University, and Georgetown University are mandating that students, faculty, and staff get the COVID-19 booster shot as soon as they are eligible as cases of the coronavirus spike in the north.

The University of Michigan announced on Dec. 17 that all students, faculty, and staff will be required to get the booster shot “as one of several enhanced mitigation measures to help reduce the spread of COVID-19,” according to a letter from the school’s Public Affairs office.

Robert Ernst, the school’s associate vice president for student life, said that the campus already has a high vaccination rate, unvaccinated students are required to undergo weekly testing, an indoor mask mandate remains in place, and students must undergo contact tracing.

The university updated its guidance to include the booster shot and students, regardless of vaccination status, must now wear face coverings in their residence halls.

“All students will be expected to wear a face covering, regardless of vaccination status, while in common areas of their residence halls,” the announcement read. “This change will be effective Jan. 2 through at least Jan. 17. Previously, fully vaccinated students were able to forgo masking while in the common areas of their assigned residence hall.”

Michigan State University also mandated booster shots for students and staff beginning in the spring 2022 semester. The university already has a mask mandate.

Michigan State University demands booster shots for all students and staff. Also, you must wear your mask. This is what happens when you comply with unreasonable demands. It simply creates more demands. pic.twitter.com/I8fIDco31b — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) December 18, 2021

Georgetown University implemented a similar booster mandate. Students, faculty, staff, and visitors must be fully vaccinated and boosted by Jan. 21, according to an update from the school. The deadline for getting boosted will be extended for anyone who is currently ineligible for a booster.

“Students, faculty, staff, and visitors who have been vaccinated recently and are not yet eligible to get a booster shot will receive a deadline extension until they are eligible, at which time they will need to get a booster shot and submit documentation,” the university said.

New York University (NYU) will require all members of its community to get the booster shot by Jan. 18 or as soon as they are eligible, according to the school.

Individuals eligible for a booster include anyone aged 18 years or older who waited six months since their final dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or two months since receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Cornell University announced earlier this week that the campus would shut down for its final week of classes, citing an increase in fully vaccinated students who contracted COVID-19 between Dec. 6-13. (RELATED: Cornell University Shuts Down Campus Over COVID-19 Concerns Despite Vaccine Mandate)

Cornell President Martha Pollack said that the campus closure was necessary, though “over 97% of [the] student body is free of the virus.”