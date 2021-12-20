Bette Midler Apologizes After Attacking West Virginians As ‘Poor, Illiterate And Strung Out

Singer and Academy Award-nominated actress Bette Midler issued an apology Monday for a tweet aimed at Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin that insulted West Virginians as “poor, illiterate and strung out.”

“I apologize to the good people of WVA for my last outburst,” Midler tweeted after criticizing Manchin’s announcement Sunday that he would not support President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” bill, effectively killing the legislation.

“What #JoeManchin, who represents a population smaller than Brooklyn, has done to the rest of America … is horrible,” Midler wrote in the original tweet, adding that he had “sold us out.”

“He wants us all to be just like his state, West Virginia,” Midler continued. “Poor, illiterate and strung out.”

About 30 minutes later, Midler issued a brief apology for the tweet, directed at the “good people of WVA.”

“I’m just seeing red; #JoeManchin and his whole family are a criminal enterprise,” Midler wrote, asking whether he was “the best WV has to offer.” (RELATED: Rep. Pressley Accuses Sen. Manchin Of Showing ‘Contempt’ For The American People After Opposing Spending Bill)

“Surely there’s someone there who has the state’s interests at heart, not his own!”

Other left-wing celebrities, politicians and pundits expressed disdain for Manchin’s decision over social media.

“I don’t remember marking my presidential ballot for Joe Manchin,” filmmaker Rob Reiner tweeted Sunday night, stating he would “deny US democracy” if he killed voting rights legislation.

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin stated that “democracy is hanging by as thread” and couldn’t “think of anyone more destructive” than Manchin.

Democrats are seeking to push the legislation forward regardless of Manchin’s statements, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announcing a vote on the act.