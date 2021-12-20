Denver Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater Is Out Of The Hospital After Scary Head Injury

Teddy Bridgewater is out of the hospital.

The starting quarterback of the Denver Broncos was taken to the hospital Sunday during a loss to the Bengals after suffering a scary head injury. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Bengals send heat and Teddy Bridgewater scrambled for the first, looks like he got hurt. pic.twitter.com/m8H9rOOK2k — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) December 19, 2021

The team announced late Monday morning that Bridgewater is out of the hospital after being evaluated and “will enter the NFL’s concussion protocol.”

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater has been released from the hospital and is doing well. He will enter the NFL’s concussion protocol. pic.twitter.com/kxvF7UHn76 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 20, 2021

This was the update we were all hoping for, and it’s great news. It was clear the moment Bridgewater hit the ground that he was in trouble, and you never want to see anyone get hurt.

You especially don’t want to see someone get a head injury. As someone who has suffered multiple injuries to the head, I can promise they’re a serious matter.

NFL QB Suffers Terrifying Injury. The Video Is Difficult To Stomach https://t.co/unMJJ95E2Z — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 20, 2021

Now, Bridgewater will enter the NFL’s concussion protocol and wait to be cleared before he starts taking snaps again.

The last thing you want to do with a head injury is rush someone back.

Teddy Bridgewater was carted off the field with his facemask taken off of his helmet. pic.twitter.com/L6EKV46P33 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 19, 2021

Let’s all hope he’s back to 100% as soon as possible!