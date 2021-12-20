Editorial

Denver Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater Is Out Of The Hospital After Scary Head Injury

Teddy Bridgewater is out of the hospital.

The starting quarterback of the Denver Broncos was taken to the hospital Sunday during a loss to the Bengals after suffering a scary head injury.

The team announced late Monday morning that Bridgewater is out of the hospital after being evaluated and “will enter the NFL’s concussion protocol.”

This was the update we were all hoping for, and it’s great news. It was clear the moment Bridgewater hit the ground that he was in trouble, and you never want to see anyone get hurt.

You especially don’t want to see someone get a head injury. As someone who has suffered multiple injuries to the head, I can promise they’re a serious matter.

Now, Bridgewater will enter the NFL’s concussion protocol and wait to be cleared before he starts taking snaps again.

The last thing you want to do with a head injury is rush someone back.

Let’s all hope he’s back to 100% as soon as possible!