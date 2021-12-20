The Saints Beating The Buccaneers Gets Huge TV Ratings

The Saints beating the Buccaneers 9-0 Sunday night put up some solid TV ratings.

According to TVSpoiler, the Saints earning a huge win over the Buccaneers without Sean Payton coaching peaked with an average of more than 15 million viewers on NBC in the early data. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Due to it being a live sporting event, the final number will be higher.

Once again, the NFL had a primetime game played for America, and the ratings were huge. I’ve honestly lost count of how many NFL games put up monster ratings this season.

It’s a rarity when a game doesn’t get big numbers. At this point, the norm is for games to dominate everything else.

Of course, it’s not hard to understand why so many people tuned in for the Saints and Bucs doing battle on the field.

Whenever Tom Brady is playing, people are going to watch. That’s what happens when a quarterback has won seven Super Bowls.

They move the needle in a massive way, and the numbers from Sunday night prove that Tom Brady is still an unreal television draw.

With only a few weeks of the regular season left, it should be fun to see how big the ratings are as we head into the playoffs!