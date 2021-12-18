Editorial

Sean Payton Tests Positive For COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 21: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints looks on during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 21, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Saints announced Friday that the team’s head coach tested positive for the virus, “and was immediately isolated.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The team also announced that Payton is fully vaccinated, but will still have to miss up to 10 days because of the league’s protocols. It is the second time Payton has tested positive for the virus.

First and foremost, we all hope Payton is feeling fine after testing positive for the virus and doesn’t have serious symptoms. The last thing you ever want to see is someone get sick.

Hopefully, the vaccine has helped mitigate his symptoms.

This is also the latest example the league has some serious COVID-19 issues on their hands. Multiple games have been postponed because of the virus, and people continue to test positive.

At this point, it seems like we have new cases in the NFL with every passing hour.

Let’s hope everything gets ironed out sooner than later. The last thing we need is more people testing positive.