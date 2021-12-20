Tom Brady Appears To Shout ‘Go F**k Yourself’ At Saints Sideline During Loss

Tom Brady appeared to lose his cool Sunday night during a 9-0 loss to the Saints.

In a video tweeted by Ari Meirov, Brady appeared to run past the Saints sideline and shout, “Go f**k yourself.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While you can’t hear Brady’s exact words, it would certainly seem that his lips indicate that’s exactly what he said.

Give the video a watch below and decide for yourself.

Looks like Tom Brady goes to the #Saints sideline and says: “Go f*** yourself.” pic.twitter.com/CA2tDakqXn — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 20, 2021

Yelling at the Saints sideline also wasn’t the only moment Brady lost his cool during the losing effort to New Orleans.

At one point, he broke a tablet and took the screen clean off.

Tom Brady just broke the tablet 😳pic.twitter.com/JmFNGdIOKs — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) December 20, 2021

All the way around, it was a tough night for the Bucs, Brady and everyone else involved with the team. They got shutout in a critically important game as we near the end of the season.

That’s not good at all, and clearly, the team’s starting QB let it be known he wasn’t happy. Some people might knock him, but that’s the kind of passion that has helped him earn seven Super Bowls.

If that passion offends you, then you don’t understand what it takes to win.

Tom Brady has been shut out for the first time in 15 YEARS 😮 His streak ends at 255 consecutive starts. pic.twitter.com/lDTBdML9Ql — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 20, 2021

The good news is the Bucs still have everything they want right in front of them. They just have to bounce back and go get it.

On #SNF, the @Saints handed Tom Brady his first shutout since Week 15, 2006 … Back on Dec 10, 2006: – Brady was 29 years, 129 days old

– No currently active defensive player had yet entered the NFL

– Drew Brees was playing his first season w/ the Saints — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 20, 2021

With Brady in control, I still wouldn’t want to bet against them.