Tom Brady Appears To Shout ‘Go F**k Yourself’ At Saints Sideline During Loss

Tom Brady (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/MySportsUpdate/status/1472781027936505859)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Tom Brady appeared to lose his cool Sunday night during a 9-0 loss to the Saints.

In a video tweeted by Ari Meirov, Brady appeared to run past the Saints sideline and shout, “Go f**k yourself.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While you can’t hear Brady’s exact words, it would certainly seem that his lips indicate that’s exactly what he said.

Give the video a watch below and decide for yourself.

Yelling at the Saints sideline also wasn’t the only moment Brady lost his cool during the losing effort to New Orleans.

At one point, he broke a tablet and took the screen clean off.

All the way around, it was a tough night for the Bucs, Brady and everyone else involved with the team. They got shutout in a critically important game as we near the end of the season.

That’s not good at all, and clearly, the team’s starting QB let it be known he wasn’t happy. Some people might knock him, but that’s the kind of passion that has helped him earn seven Super Bowls.

If that passion offends you, then you don’t understand what it takes to win.

The good news is the Bucs still have everything they want right in front of them. They just have to bounce back and go get it.

With Brady in control, I still wouldn’t want to bet against them.