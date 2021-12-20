Wisconsin Is Ranked 24th In The Latest AP Poll

Wisconsin’s basketball team is back in the rankings.

The Badgers dropped out of the top 25 after recently losing to Ohio State, but when the new AP Poll dropped Monday, Wisconsin came in at 24th. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Despite the fact beating Nicholls State in a close game isn’t exactly ideal, I’m just happy to be back in the top 25.

The reality of the situation is that we never should have dropped out of the rankings after losing on the road to Ohio State.

The Buckeyes are a good team, and we’ve had a very impressive season through 11 games. We’re 9-2 and have exceeded all expectations.

Yet, we still don’t even really get a fraction of the respect we deserve. Welcome to life as a Wisconsin fan! We’re used to being overlooked and disrespected.

It’s just the nature of the beast. You grow up with it and you just learn to deal with it.

Now, we have to finish out December strong and take care of business in the B1G. Let’s get after it and get it done!