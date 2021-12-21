The NHL Pauses The Season From December 22 Until December 27 Because Of COVID-19

The NHL is pausing the season for several days starting Wednesday.

The league announced late Monday night that starting December 22, there will be a blanket pause for all teams because of COVID-19.

Players who produce a negative test on December 26 will be allowed to enter team facilities and games will resume December 27.

The @NHL and @NHLPA have agreed to begin the Holiday Break after Tuesday’s games. Practices will resume on Dec. 26 and the League’s regular-season schedule will resume on Dec. 27. https://t.co/0Bmu8dlZ1M pic.twitter.com/JHbxtzMX6D — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 21, 2021

So far, the NHL is the only major sports league to issue a blanket pause because of COVID-19. Other leagues are dealing with issues, but only hockey has pulled the plug for an extended period of time.

The pause is only for a few days, but it is a sign that things are getting worse with COVID-19.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NHL (@nhl)

We’ve seen postponements in every major sports league you can think of and the NHL apparently thinks a blanket pause will give players some extra time to get healthy.

It’s also worth noting the NHL’s vaccination rate is nearly 100%. Yet, that hasn’t been enough to save players from testing positive.

Hearing NHL/NHLPA will agree to pause season Wednesday through Christmas Day. Players will return to team facilities on 26th — one day earlier than usual — so that testing can be resumed. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 21, 2021

Let’s all hope other leagues won’t soon do the same as the NHL. Games being paused is the last thing we need.