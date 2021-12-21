Editorial

The NHL Pauses The Season From December 22 Until December 27 Because Of COVID-19

The NHL is pausing the season for several days starting Wednesday.

The league announced late Monday night that starting December 22, there will be a blanket pause for all teams because of COVID-19. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Players who produce a negative test on December 26 will be allowed to enter team facilities and games will resume December 27.

So far, the NHL is the only major sports league to issue a blanket pause because of COVID-19. Other leagues are dealing with issues, but only hockey has pulled the plug for an extended period of time.

The pause is only for a few days, but it is a sign that things are getting worse with COVID-19.

 

We’ve seen postponements in every major sports league you can think of and the NHL apparently thinks a blanket pause will give players some extra time to get healthy.

It’s also worth noting the NHL’s vaccination rate is nearly 100%. Yet, that hasn’t been enough to save players from testing positive.

Let’s all hope other leagues won’t soon do the same as the NHL. Games being paused is the last thing we need.